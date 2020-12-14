Show me one outsider who’s bought land in J&K after Aug 2019: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that not a single outsider has purchased land in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Responding to a question on fears of a demographic change in the Valley, Sinha said that while the amendment to certain laws has enabled outsiders to buy land in the UT, there was no treatment for “imagined” fears.

“Give me a single example of any outsider having bought land here. Since August 5, 2019, tell me a single name. I challenge anyone to name one person from outside who has bought land here. This is baseless,” he said while speaking to The Indian Express.

LG further said that 90 per cent of land in J&K is agricultural. “Nobody from outside J&K can buy agricultural land. Even within J&K, only agriculturists can buy such land,” he said.

Sinha also rubbished the reports that Assembly elections would be put on the back burner, particularly after the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“There was no reason to fear. The Prime Minister has talked about Assembly elections from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15; the Home Minister has said it on the floor of Parliament, he pointed out. “Is mein kisi ko aapatti nahi hai (Nobody has an objection to this). And the Prime Minister has said on August 15, that when the Delimitation Commission completes its work, Assembly elections will be held,” he said.

He also said that Kashmir and Jammu are the “two eyes” of the Union Territory of J&K, and going ahead, for overall progress, both have to work together without one being favoured over the other.