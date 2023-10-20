Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ has gone as per expectations as the film earned more than Rs60crore on the first day of release.

The film has been receiving positive reviews, with a section of people criticising the second half. However, the film took a monstrous opening at the box office on its first day. According to trade reports, ‘Leo’ is said to have earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The film released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

On October 19, ‘Leo’ was released in thousands of screens across the globe. Vijay’s ardent fans thronged theatres to catch the film on the big screens. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in his post on X, wrote that the film crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

According to the early trade reports, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 63 crore net (excluding the deductions) in India. The actioner had an overall occupancy of 86.92 per cent on October 19.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the numbers of ‘Leo’ in North America and the Australian box office. He pointed out that the film had already recorded a phenomenal opening.