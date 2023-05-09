Mumbai: Teaser of ‘Kushi’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda has been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the teaser, Vijay wrote, “Kushi. 1st song. Full song out on May 9.”

In the video, Vijay can be seen adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is busy offering her prayers.

The video opens with Vijay standing on the edge of a cliff with open hands while facing his back toward the camera.

The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. Na Rojaa Nuvve in Telugu, Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam are the names of the first single, which is anticipated to be a love song.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Vijay Devarakonda’s birthday which is on May 9, the first romantic track will be released.

According to the poster, the film appears to be a love story set in Kashmir.

After ‘Mahanati’, this will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and also it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili’.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

‘Kushi’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 1.