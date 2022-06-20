Srinagar: Two short films produced by the Department of Media Studies, Government Degree College, Baramulla were adjudged the best films in the recently concluded Sarhad J&K International Film Festival in Pune. ‘Schizophrenia’ and ‘Khatay Angoor’ , the short films produced by students of the Media Studies Department, bagged the first and runner-up awards respectively beating around 70 entries from different states. The film festival was organized by JAKIFF, a brainchild of NGO ‘Sarhad’, at Pune, Maharashtra from June 11 to 15.

‘Schizophrenia’, directed by Nayeem Mir, a 4th semester student of the Media Studies Department, aims to portray the effects of Schizophrenia experienced by the victims of this disorder. ‘Khatay Angoor’ was directed by Ubaid Zarger, an alumnus of the department.

“The Department of Media Studies provides the platform and training to its students for making such award-winning films. We ensure that students are acquainted with on-the-ground training so that they are industry-ready as soon as they finish their degrees,” said Dr. Danish Nabi, Head Department of Media studies, GDC Baramulla.

The awards, Dr Nabi said, will encourage the students to work harder while further fuelling their zeal for creative work. Nayeem said he looked forward to establishing his own production house after completing the degree. “It was impossible to bag this prestigious award without the guidance of my teachers and the technical staff at the Department of Media studies,” he said. Ubaid Zarger also praised the department for providing the platform and creative freedom to media students. “I feel really delighted that my film got recognition at an International Film Festival. It certainly boosts my morale as a filmmaker,” he said.