Shopian named ‘Best Performing District’ for preventing drug abuse 

SHOPIAN, JULY 03 Leading charge against the menace of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking among Children in district Shopian especially past two years, efforts of the District Administration in coordination with police bore fruit this week with the award and appreciation from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR), Premier Child Rights organization of the country.

The recognition as ‘Best Performing District’ for implementing the Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking at a National level is a testament to the efforts of the district administration and police to prevent the spread of menace among children in the district.

The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, was presided over by Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The award and certificate were received by ta op level officer of District Administration on behalf of DC, Shopian.

The district has done excellent work in the last two years against the Menace of Drugs and Substance Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, reads the Certificate of Appreciation.

The Administration in coordination with the police has led a concerted and a result oriented Campaign against these Social evils by controlling the Counter Sale of Scheduled Drugs, installing CCTV cameras across Pharmacies and Medical stores of the district, strictly implementing COPTA provisions in and around educational institutions, robust supervision of Medical stores by Drug and Child Welfare Officers, involving Prahari Clubs in Schools, in conducting Training and awareness programs, etc.

Notable among the achievements under the Action Plan has been that the district has not reported any case under Section, 77 & 78 of the JJ Act.

Deputy Commissioner while expressing happiness over the recognition of work at the highest echelons of the Government thanked all stakeholders and the public at large for being hand in hand with the district administration in curbing the menace and committed that the collaboration against the menace shall continue till its decimation from the society.