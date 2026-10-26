Shopian dips below zero, Leh freezes at minus 4.1°C

Srinagar: Shopian was the coldest place in Kashmir Valley, recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, while Leh in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Among the major tourist destinations, Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg and Sonamarg recorded lows of 0.6 and 0.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund and 2.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, the data showed.

Srinagar Airport recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Awantipora and Budgam registered lows of 1 and 2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pulwama recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore registered 2.1 degrees Celsius. Baramulla and Bandipora recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, while Kathua and Jammu Airport registered lows of 15.2 and 16.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Banihal recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Bhadarwah registered 4.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius in Rajouri and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Kishtwar.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius. (KNO)