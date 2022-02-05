SHOPIAN, FEBRUARY 05: District Administration Shopian today handed over a 2nd instalment cheque of Rs 50,000 to the father of Acid attack survivor

On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani, said that the District Administration has already handed over a cheque of Rs.50, 000 on October, 16 last year immediately after the incident.

He also said that the accused Waseem Ali Shah has been arrested by the concerned police station for throwing acid on a girl in the district Shopian on October 5, 2021, and the culprit is still behind the bars.

He further informed that a case under FIR no 84/2021, dated 05-10-2021 has also been registered in the police station.