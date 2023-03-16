In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a young woman was arrested after the body of her mother was recovered in a mutilated and decomposed condition.

As per the police, the body of the woman was found in a plastic bag stuffed in a closet in her home in Mumbai. Her 23-year-old daughter has been arrested.

Veena Jain’s body was mutilated, said the police, and pieces of flesh and bones were found in a steel tank. The body, kept for months in the closet, was in a decomposed state.

Rimple Jain was questioned for hours before she was arrested for allegedly murdering her mother in their home in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area.

The victim had four brothers who used to help her with the household expenses every month, said the police.

The crime was revealed when the dead woman’s brother and nephew approached the police on Tuesday and reported her missing, according to senior police officer Praveen Munde. They had last seen her on November 26.