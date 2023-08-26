A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, where a 27-year-old woman lost her life during childbirth due to excessive blood loss. This unfortunate incident occurred as her husband attempted a home birth using a technique he had reportedly learned from a YouTube tutorial. The primary cause of the severe blood loss was attributed to the husband’s improper handling of the umbilical cord.

The Medical Officer at the Primary Health Center (PHC), Rathika, took swift action by filing a formal complaint with the local authorities concerning the untimely demise of Loganayaki, a resident of Puliampatti near Pochampalli. As per the information provided by the police, Loganayaki’s husband, Madhesh, decided to proceed with a home birth when she began experiencing labor pains.

Tragically, during the delivery process, it became apparent that the umbilical cord had not been severed correctly, leading to a critical loss of blood. Loganayaki was rushed to the PHC in an unconscious state, but, regrettably, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In response to this devastating incident, the police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).