Vadodara: A woman and her paramour were detained by the Vadodara police on Tuesday for allegedly killing the six-year-old son of the woman.



The crime took place in the Pasva village of Savli taluka in Central Gujarat. Complainant Mukesh Parmar stated that his wife Sumitra had been in a relationship with one Kisan Rawal for more than a year.



“On Sunday, I had gone to market to buy groceries when Rawal came to my house. The neighbors caught him red-handed with my wife,” he stated.



Mukesh said that he had also called his parents, and in-laws and informed them about his wife’s illicit relationship. “Elders from both sides convinced her to break all ties with Rawal and live with me. After which Rawal left the village,” he said.



On Monday morning, he left for work leaving behind his son Prince, daughter Riya, and Sumitra. In the afternoon, he received a call from his relatives who told him that his son’s dead body was lying on the floor. After rushing back home, he found strangulation marks around his son’s neck.



The complainant said that his nephew had seen Sumitra carrying the body on her shoulder and going towards the canal.



When neighbors saw Sumitra carrying Prince’s body, she told them that she is going to kill her daughter Riya too so that she can live with Rawal, the complainant said.



Savli police (Vadodara rural) have registered the complaint against Sumitra and her paramour for murder, destroying evidence, and criminal intimidation. Police Sub Inspector Alpesh Mahida said both the accused had been picked up on Tuesday morning and once their corona test is negative, they will be arrested.

