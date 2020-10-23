SHOCKER: US based NCMEC flags child pornography in Kashmir, claims Cyber Police

‘Number of paedophiles from Kashmir are involved in uploading and transmission of child pornography content on social media platforms’

Srinagar: In a shocking development, the Cyber Police in the valley Friday said it has received number of reports from National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based private non-profit organization, against the individuals residing in Kashmir who have published, transmitted, and circulated child pornography on social media platforms.

In an official statement, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar said that NCMEC receives tip-offs through citizens, service providers and uses software to track child pornography content uploading and sharing online that is then shared with law enforcement agencies in the form of ‘Tipline Reports’.

“On receipt of the reports, a case FIR No. 21/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation set into motion. During the course of investigation, it came to fore that a number of paedophiles from Kashmir are involved in uploading and transmission of child pornography content on social media platforms,” the statement read.

The Cyber police said that arrests of such paedophiles were expected in coming days.

“General Public is advised to restrain from such activities, anyone found involved in such activities will be dealt strictly under law. Pertinent to mention here that uploading/sharing of child pornography on social media platforms is prohibited/banned by law of the land,” the statement added.

Moreover, Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has produced Charge sheet in two case FIRs in District Court Srinagar on 20 and 21 October against two accused persons. One hailing from South Kashmir’s Kulgam District who was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman through electronic mode. The 2nd charge sheet was produced against accused person hailing from Srinagar city who had duped/cheated a lady from Srinagar district of lakhs of rupees.