Srinagar: Anger has swept across Kashmir after three men abducted and sexually assaulted a minor girl in Srinagar

Police have rescued the girl and arrested all the three accused.

On February 11, Police Station Bemina recieved a complaint from a local resident that his minor daughter has been abducted by unknown persons.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of law. Police immediately swung into action and recovered the missing girl from TRC, Srinagar.

During the investigation, it came to fore that the minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three persons.

Police said raids were conducted at several locations and all the three accused were nabbed.

The accused were identified as Basit Ali of Fruit Mandi, Parimpora, Irfan Ahmad Najar of Fruit Mandi, Parimpora, Firdous Ahmad Anghe of Beerwah, Budgam.

The car that was used to commit the crime has also been seized.

Further investigation in this case is underway.