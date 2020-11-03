‘She was kidnapped and sexually assaulted’: Kulgam girl being treated at SKIMS; accused arrested

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, a girl in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted by two guys to the extent that she required hospitalisation and is currently being treated at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Locals in Kulgam staged a massive protest on Tuesday demanding stringent punishment for those who are responsible for the kidnapping and alleged sexual assault even as police says it has already arrested the duo.

Quoting eyewitnesses, local news agency KNT reported that a police party led by Station House Officer Davindar Singh rushed to spot to pacify protesters at Poniwah village who had blocked Kulgam-Yaripora against the alleged sexual abuse incident that occurred at village Akhal on October 31.

“The victim had gone to Akhal hamlet to attend a wedding ceremony. Two youth from Ashmuji village kidnapped and raped her in a dense orchard. The girl was found in semi-unconscious state and was shifted to hospital where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment,” one of the protesters said.

Meanwhile, police in a official statement identified the accused as Adil Dar and Wasim Dar, both residents of Ashmuji Kulgam “who tried to assault her sexually and outraged her modesty”.

The accused had arrived in the village as guests.

The protesters claimed that the girl is battling for life and demanded stern punishment for the accused.

Police assured them of action and informed them that the accused have already been taken into custody.

A police officer while divulging information about the incident said that police station Devsar received a written complaint for assistance from complainant that his sister (name withheld) had been kidnapped by Aadil Ahmad Dar and Waseem Rehman Dar who took her to nearby dense orchards and tried to rape her and also outraged her modesty.

“The victim girl was brought by her cousin brother to police Station Devsar in unconscious state and injured condition. She was instantly taken to hospital for treatment and medical examination,” the officer said.

“Taking cognizance of the incident a team headed by SHO Devsar under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Kulgam was constituted to nab the accused. Utilizing all available means, with strenuous efforts specific information was generated by the investigating team which led to arrest of accused within three hours after complaint was received,” the officer said.

“Regarding the incident, case vide FIR number 116/2020 U/S 341, 366, 376/511, 354, 323 stands registered in Police Station Devsar and further investigation is in progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that a large number of people staged protest in Ponewa Kulgam based on the rumours that the victim girl (name withheld) has died which is totally baseless, as it is clarified that the said girl is alive and is under treatment at SKIMS Srinagar.

“Action has been taken against kidnappers identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar and Waseem Rehman Dar both the residents of Ashmuji Kulgam who tried to assault her sexually and outraged her modesty. Both the accused were arrested within three hours after complaint was received by Kulgam Police. In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 116/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Devsar and chargesheet of the case will be produced before honourable court within stipulated time,” the spokesperson said.

“It is pertinent to mention that unfortunately, on social media platforms some miscreants are spreading sensitive updates regarding the matter that could emerge as great threat to peace and order,” he added. (with inputs from KNT)

