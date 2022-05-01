Srinagar, May 01 : The crescent moon has not been sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said.

He said that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the Shawal month was not sighted this evening.

“The Muslims will have to fast one more day as the Shawal moon has not been sighted this evening. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday,” he said—(KNO)