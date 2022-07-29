Ending speculations, the central government said there are no provisions to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign institutes to Indian medical colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are no such provisions in Indian Medical Council Act 1956 & National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges,” a news agency quoting Minister of state Health & Family Welfare Bharti Pawar said

Ukraine-returned students have expressed strong disappointment after the Centre’s response. Students took to social media and expressed their disagreement. Some of the students are also staging protests both online and offline urging government to allow them to continue their studies in India.

Around 20,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine because of the Ukraine-Russia war. Students requested the Indian government to allow them to continue their studies in India. The government has not permitted the students as of now.

“Approximately 20,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine to India as a consequence of the ongoing conflict in that country. Further studies of the students have understandably been a matter of concern. We have been in touch with educational authorities in Ukraine in this context. The Ukrainian side has essentially reiterated its willingness to continue online courses. The ground situation in that country currently does not permit the return of Indian students. We continue to remain engaged on this matter,” the government told Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine-returned students have expressed strong disappointment after the Centre’s response. Students took to social media and expressed their disagreement. Some of the students are also staging protests both online and offline urging government to allow them to continue their studies in India.