Sharma pushes for adopting modern agriculture practices

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: Secretary J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, Bhumesh Sharma, accompanied by Director Horticulture, Kashmir, Vikas Anand, today flagged off 40 progressive farmers from Horticulture sector for one day field visit cum training on “Best Field Practices”.

The event, with a focus on “How to double the income of farmers”, was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Extension Education Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

Bhumesh Sharma highlighted the importance of such exposure programmes for the farmers. He informed that the Board plays a crucial role in introducing the farmers of J&K with the latest research work and best field practices devised by the scientists and technocrats at SKUAST- Kashmir. He emphasised the need to acquaint the farmers with the modern agriculture technology so that they succeed in doubling their income, contributing towards sustainable agriculture development in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary advised the farmers to optimally utilize initiatives of the government and take full advantage of schemes available under HADP in agriculture, Horticulture, fisheries, Floriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry and Sericulture. He asked the farmers to adopt integrated farming in their fields which will enable them to double their farm income.

He informed that more than 90% population of Jammu and Kashmir is directly or indirectly involved with Agriculture and with the growth of population land has got fragmented and now on an average each family has land holdings ranging from 10 to 20 kanals. Hence there is a need to adopt multi cropping and integrating farming approach. Besides, we should explore better marketing for our surplus crops, he added.