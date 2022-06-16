Financial Commissioner, Revenue (FCR), Shaleen Kabra reviewed functioning of the Revenue department at Shopian district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopain, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, ADC Shopian, SDM Zainapora, ACR Shopian, DIO Information, DIO, IT, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of the district participated in the meeting.

The Financial Commissioner, while chairing a meeting, was apprised about the working of the department with detailed description regarding various significant issues.

The issues included agriculture profile, status of land use and land change, staff shortage, online services, state land transfer to departments, eviction and retrieval of state, kacharie, migrant and Roshni act land, scanning and digitization of revenue records, Swamitra, Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani, reconstruction of missing Musavies, mutation camps and attestation of mutation, revenue court cases, Land Conversion Policy, Grievances Redressal, geo tagging of Auqaf Land, AV description of novel initiative of DC Shopian, Dastaq- e- Shopian and issues of revenue offices.

Deputy Commissioner informed about detailed status of retrieval of encroached land apprising that about 175 kanal of land under Roshni Act has been retrieved till May, 2022. Similarly, about 9336 kanal of encroached state land and 8169 kanal of encroached kahcharie land has been retrieved upto May 2022 while rest of the such encroached land is also being retrieved as per monthly targets.

Kabra asked the officers for vision formulation on land use/land cover changes, efficient usage of land as per suitability with focus on sustainability and disaster risks and submission of regional plans for each specific area of the district as per feasibility on pattern of SDA.

He also emphasized upon all revenue officers to be well versed with operation of computers and IT enabled services as all the services are being provided online to people through web based portals. He asked DC to organize short term online/ offline computer courses for basic functions for Naib Tehsildars.

Kabra sought status of availability of IT infrastructure in Tehsil and Naib Tehsildar offices. He highlighted the significance of IT solutions while emphasizing provision of desktops, laptops and tabs for revenue staff so as to equip them for better public service delivery. He stressed upon the Tehsildars to start providing Fard extracts online within a week’s time.

Besides, he reviewed progress on digitization process of revenue records and stressed upon time bound completion of the process so that land passbooks are made available to public.

He also put emphasis on concurrent and real time settlement process, conduct of monthly review meeting on revenue matters, IEC campaigns to educate people about online services, removal of bottlenecks in Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani and holding of more mutation camps.

He also sought suggestions and feedback from revenue officers for further improving performance of the department. He also listened to service related grievances of the officers and assured an early redressal of the same.

Later, Deputy Commissioner also briefed the meeting about unique concept of district administration Shoipan, Dastaq-e-Shopian. He informed that through this portal, people especially youth are being provided a friendly interface for availing benefits of employment generation schemes of various departments.