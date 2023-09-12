KUPWARA, SEPTEMBER 12: After first movie show held last month, Shahrukh Khan starrer Bollywood Movie “Jawan” was screened at Cinema Hall Handwara today.

The Cinema Hall was inaugurated at Handwara last month with the Screening of Shahrukh Khan starred Movie “Chak De India”. On the occasion, large number of people, PRIs and local youth enjoyed the screening of Shahrukh Khan starrer Movie “Jawan”.

Meanwhile, people of the district expressed their gratitude towards the UT Government for opening up the Cinema and screening of movies in Kupwara district.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir, President Municipal Committee Handwara, Abdul Majeed Pandit; EO MC Handwara, Naveed Aijaz, ARTO, DSWO and other Officers were present during screening of the movie.