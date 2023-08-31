SRINAGAR AUGUST 31: Around 1077 girls have been provided Rs 50000 each under the State Marriage Assistance scheme in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes run by ICDS & Social Welfare Department today

Under the State Marriage Assistance scheme, 1077 cases have been sanctioned and payments were disbursed among the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, every household girl of marriageable age belonging to the PHH/AAY category is eligible to receive marriage assistance of Rs 50000 after fulfilling eligibility conditions.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Project-wise appraisal of the implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes including the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Immunization, Referral Services, School Education, Nutrition and Health Education, and Health Checkups implemented by the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Programme in Srinagar District.

While reviewing the functioning of ICDS, the Chair was apprised about the functioning of the ICDS and targets achieved so far in the improvement of the Nutritional Status of Children from 0-6 years, Adolescent Girls, Pregnant Women, and Lactating Mothers under POSHAN Abhiyaan through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

The DC also reviewed the implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), and Ladli Beti.

While reviewing the Status of Poshan Projects for 2023-24 in Srinagar, Batwara, Khanyar, and Eidgah Projects, the DC was informed that as many as 33651 beneficiaries are being provided Nutrition in Srinagar District through 1183 Anganwari centers and expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore has been made during the current financial year till date.

The DC was informed that under the Ladli Beti Scheme, financial assistance is being provided to beneficiaries through the Jansugam portal, and as of date as many as 5342 applications have been received of which 5022 applications stand forwarded to higher authorities for approval.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on timely extension of benefits of different Government schemes to all genuine beneficiaries to ensure holistic development and adequate nutrition for pregnant women, mothers, and children in the District.

The DC also emphasized improved Nutrition and health status of children 0-6 years, Reduced incidence of mortality, morbidity, malnutrition, and school drop-outs. He also laid stress on enhancing the capability of the Mother and Family to look after the Health, Nutrition, and Development needs of the Child to promote child development.

The DC stressed upon the Officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the Welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that maximum beneficiaries of the district can acquire the benefits of all the Government welfare schemes. He also asked the officers to conduct capacity-building koprograms for Anganwari Workers to make them behave with registered children compassionately.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner also took a detailed review of the progress achieved by the Social Welfare Department in the implementation of the National Social Assistance Program, Integrated Social Security Scheme, Scholarships, Prosthetic Aid, and State Marriage Assistance(SMAS) schemes launched for privileged, vulnerable, downtrodden and weaker sections of society.

The District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar through a PowerPoint presentation apprised the DC about the functioning of the Department and targets achieved so far. He informed that as many as 31471 pension cases(beneficiaries) have been registered under revised guidelines in Srinagar District under the Integrated Social Assistance Scheme(ISSS) through which a monthly pension of Rs. 1000 is given to old age BPL persons, having age of 60 years for men and 55 years for women, persons having disability 40% or more and widows, divorcees and destitute having meager source of income beneficiaries categories.

The meeting was also informed that as many as 14147 cases verified in the District are being provided scholarships under different categories including Post Matric Scholarship to Minority Students, Merit Cum Means Scholarship to Minority Students, and Pre Matric Scholarship to Minority Students.

About providing prosthetic Aids to physically disabled persons, it was given out that during the current year 52 Motorized Tricycles, besides Hearing aids, Wheelchairs have been distributed among the beneficiaries of the District.

Likewise, the DC also took an appraisal of UDID Cards (Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities) and was informed that 6792 UDID cards have been issued to beneficiaries in the District as of date.

During the meeting, the functioning of Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) and One Stop Centre also came under discussion. The DC asked the concerned Officers to ensure these centers are functioning properly to provide timely assistance to the needy women.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Programme Officer, ICDS, Syed Sajad Qadri, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir, All CDPOs and Officers of the Social Welfare Department.