Boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom will lead a five-member oversight committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that six-time World champion and Olympic medallist boxer M.C. Mary Kom will head the government-appointed panel.

Also, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and ex-CEO TOPS Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan (Retd) are part of the committee.

In an order appointing the committee, the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports said that the government has “received information from the prominent athletes, which prima facie warrants certain action(s), and the Ministry is of the considered view that the Wrestling Federation of India has not discharged its duties with respect to redressal of players’ grievances and conduct of the business of the Federation in a professional manner”.