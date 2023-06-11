JAMMU, June 11: Police here busted a sex racket from Bhawani Nagar area of Tallab Tillo and arrested four persons for the immoral activities.

On specific inputs, a police team led by Inspector Surinder Raina, SHO Nowabad Police Station along with Incharge Police Post Tallab Tillo SI Sonu Chowdhary conducted a raid at Bhawani Nagar yesterday and arrested the pimp Renu Gupta alias Rani, wife of Lt.

Jagdish Raj Gupta who is also a history sheeter and was arrested from her house where she used to run the sex racket. Naib Tehsildar Sanjeevan Sharma was also present during the raid.

Others arrested during the raid were Layakat Ali, son of Javid Ahmad, resident of Pahalgam at present Keran, Bantalab; Mohd Shareef son of Mohd Iqbal, resident of Pahalgam, at present Jindrah, Jammu and Rajni Devi, wife of Sanjeev Kumar, resident of Sunder Road Near Vivekanand Chowk, Jammu.

Police has registered a case under the relevant sections of law in this regard and started investigations.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Dy.SP Headquarters, Sunaiya Wani and under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli.

Locals of the area have lauded the action of police.