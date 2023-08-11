A disturbing incident unfolded at Heron Landing Park in Rancho Cordova, California, over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of a registered sex offender. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Robert Avery, allegedly directed threats and racist remarks towards Muslims, further escalating tensions in the area.

The event transpired around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, when Avery allegedly targeted Muslim families at the park. Reports indicate that he not only hurled racist comments but also attempted to run over individuals and menacingly threatened to “shoot and bomb” them. Despite the unsettling nature of the situation, no injuries were reported.

A video recording captured the suspect driving erratically through the park’s walkways as he made his escape from the scene. Following the incident, Avery surrendered to authorities the next morning. The suspect is now facing serious legal repercussions, including felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, along with a misdemeanor hate crime charge.

Records reveal that Avery is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction of annoying or molesting a child under 18. This history raises concerns about his proximity to parks, leading law enforcement to examine whether he violated any park-related restrictions, potentially resulting in additional charges.

In response to the incident, the Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV/CC) issued a statement, expressing appreciation for the prompt action taken by local law enforcement in apprehending the suspect. The statement also urged federal authorities to consider bringing hate crime charges against Avery for the apparent bias-motivated attack on a minority community.

The arrest of Robert Avery serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing hate crimes and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, regardless of their background. Avery is currently being held at Sacramento County Main Jail on a $125,000 bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.