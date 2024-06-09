Several world leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled for June 9. On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighborhood and Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished guests.



President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of BangladeshSheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of BhutanTshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.



The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.

