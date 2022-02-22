The central government has decided to hike the DA of the employees. However, the arrears will not be paid immediately.

The employees have been waiting for the dearness allowance (DA) arrears for the last 18 months.

Media reports said the arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 will not be paid immediately. However, on Holi, the government will announce an increase in the DA.

If reports are believed, the central government may increase the dearness allowance by up to another 3 percent, leading to a substantial hike in the salary of the central government employees. This apart, the government is also likely to make announcements regarding House Rent Allowance (HRA).

More than 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners will get the benefit if the HRA and DA are hiked before the festival of Holi.

The central employees’ DA will rise to 34 percent if increased by 3 percent. Currently, the central employees are getting 31 percent of DA.

Speculation regarding the increase in dearness allowance has been rife after the Union Budget