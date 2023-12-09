SRINAGAR: At least seven shops of a shopping complex were gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in the main market of Kangan, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that the midnight blaze caused extensive damage to the property, particularly to two cloth houses within the complex. “The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, however, the belongings worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.”

Meanwhile, no loss of life, or any injury was reported in the incident, and the cause of fire is being ascertained—(KNO)