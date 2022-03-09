SRINAGAR: If Mouni Roy can do it, can Jennifer Winget be far behind.

Top Indian television actress Jennifer Winget is in awe of Kashmir’s beauty.

Jennifer has posted pictures and videos of her Kashmir vacation on her Instagram page. She could be seen basking in the snow and rowing Shikara in Dal Lake.

“I’m up to snow good!! ⛄️” she captioned one of the pictures.

“Love at frost sight! `Seriously?!? HEAVEN! ❄…Walking in a winter wonderland…catching snowflakes ❄️,” she said.️✨,” she wrote.

Last month, famous television actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar spend their honeymoon in Kashmir.

Mouni posted pictures on Instagram and said: “Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13,”

Earlier, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan along with her friends and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan spend holidays in Kashmir.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures and a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan skiing amidst the picturesque location. She captioned the pictures as `Jannat-E-Kashmir’.

Wearing heavy jackets, she also posted a picture of a snowman sculpted perhaps by her and friends.