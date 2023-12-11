After the abrogation of #Article370, the rights of the poor and deprived have been restored, and separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past. The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism.

The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced. It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji our government is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and Ladakh and the all-around development of the region.

Whether it is boosting the local economy with new incentives, building state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, or empowering the poor with welfare benefits, we will continue to exert all our might for the region. #NayaJammuKashmir

