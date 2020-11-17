Senior Islamic Scholar Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi passes away

Srinagar: Senior Islamic scholar and well-known religious teacher Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi passed away on Tuesday morning in central-Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Alam, as per family sources, was ailing for quite a while now, however his condition deteriorated further since yesterday and subsequently he breathed his last this morning.

The 75-year-old scholar is survived by his wife and children.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gutli Bagh Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from different sections of society on the sad demise of the renowned scholar. (GNS)