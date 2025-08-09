Selfie points to QR codes: Over 10000 people to participate in grand Tiranga rally on Aug 12

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: Over ten thousand participants are likely to join the Tiranga rally on August 12.

Principal Secretary, Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri jointly chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements regarding the conduct of a Tiranga rally from SKICC to Botanical Garden.

Addressing the meeting, the Principal Secretary directed for installation of theme-based selfie points at SKICC and Botanical Garden with QR facility for uploading the photos. He further emphasised the deployment of NCC volunteers to facilitate the participants in uploading photos at selfie points. He also directed the Commissioner SMC for theme-based colour coating of trunks of trees and plants along the rally route. Besides, he stressed on installation of hoardings for sensitizing the participants to honor the national flag code.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the transport plan for participants, besides reviewing the arrangements for the Shikara Tiranga rally in the Dal Lake. He emphasised the decoration of Shikaras with tricolours for an impressive display of fascinating views of the rally.

Meanwhile, he reviewed the arrangements for the drinking water facility and electricity at the venue and issued a slew of directions to the concerned departments. He also directed the concerned departments for the installation of theme-based stalls and the holding of an exhibition at SKICC.

Further, the Div Com reviewed preparation for the presentation of cultural programmes, band performances of BSF, and felicitation of VVIPs and war heroes. He also directed for establishment of First Aid Camps and the deployment of ambulances for any medical emergency.

The event manager was directed to make elaborate arrangements for waterproof tentage, seats, and to set up a stage and installation of LED screens.

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, Commissioner SMC, Secretary AACL, ADC Srinagar, officers of LCMA, SRTC, Handloom & Handicraft, PHE, KPDCL, R&B, Police, CRPF, BSF, Army, besides District Sanik Welfare Officer.