SRINAGAR, MAY 12: In the run-up of the forthcoming third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar, Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah kick started a range of captivating tourism-related activities aimed at showcasing the mesmerizing charm and immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir here today at Zabarwan Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event began with the exciting launch of a hot air balloon, an enchanting addition to the attractions available for tourists on the serene shores of the world famous Dal Lake, nestled beneath the majestic Zabarwan mountain range. Besides, Secretary Tourism inaugurated a cyclothon, the Zabarwan Trek, and a cleanliness drive, all designed to engage and delight tourists and locals alike.

Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Deputy Directors of Tourism Kashmir, senior officers, and enthusiastic school children from government-run schools were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abid emphasized the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, stating that the event is an opportunity for all of us to promote Jammu and Kashmir Tourism on a global scale and showcase our beautiful region to the world.

“It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Envisioning the significant economic impact, he further added that the G20 event is set to propel Jammu and Kashmir’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and, of course, tourism.

“With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, this event provides an unparalleled global platform for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region,” he added.

He also commended Director Tourism Kashmir and his team for their relentless efforts in organizing these remarkable activities.

He expressed his appreciation for their commitment to creating additional attractions for tourists, with initiatives like the hot air balloon ride further enhancing the allure of the picturesque city of Srinagar.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of tourism related activities, Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq said that the event marked a significant step towards enhancing the region’s tourism offerings.

He said that the series of pre-G20 activities in Srinagar are not only set to captivate visitors but also serve as a testament to the vibrant and inviting atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As the G20 event approaches, the region eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase its unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to a global audience,” he added.