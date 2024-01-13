SRINAGAR: Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Mohammad Aijaz Assad today visited Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES), Srinagar and School of Applied Economics and Statistics (SAES), Bemina here.

During the visit, Mohammad Aijaz Asad interacted with the staff. He emphasized the need for carrying out assignments of Directorate including evaluation and surveys, physical verifications and other multitasking activities in dedicated and professional manner keeping in view the changing dynamics and priorities of Government.

He also stressed the need for a policy planning strictly on real-time database which will percolate to the last man in the queue in particular and will be for greater good of general public.

Director General, Athar Hussain Qadri and Director Evaluation briefed the Secretary about the working of the Regional Directorate as well as Directorate.

Later, the Secretary also visited School of Applied Economics and Statistics and inspected various sections, lecture halls and computer laboratory in the school.

He directed the Principal, School of Applied Economics and Statistics to prepare DPR for upgradation of school to make it compatible with the reputed institutions of the country. He also interacted with the staff of the school and trainees and asked them to familiarize themselves with the latest tools and techniques for carrying out the official assignments.

The Secretary was also accompanied by Director General, PD&MD, Shahzada Billal during the visit.