SRINAGAR, Jan 23: Cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir remains a challenge for the forces, but the security situation is under control, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Tuesday.

“Overall security situation in the region is under control, with business activities, education, and other development projects going on normally. This improvement in the security scenario is evident through this increased level of normalcy. The biggest aspect of security is law and order, and we think that we have been able to control the public order on roads, etc Jammu and Kashmir Police with the support of people are determined to maintain this progress,” Swain told reporters on the sidelines of a Public Grievances Redressal Programme at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.



The DGP said cross-border infiltration is a challenge for the security forces. “Yes, it is a challenge for us that a few terrorists are coming in from outside. They are infiltrating and then along with some people here, they try to vitiate the atmosphere. It is a challenge – one which we see with a different perspective.



ADVERTISEMENT

“We see it the way that our boys are not joining them, or a smaller number of them are. A few people can be with them, but the majority of the public is not. We keep that in mind when we say that we have control over the security (situation),” Swain added.



He said continuous infiltration attempts are being made by terrorists to create some sort of disturbance here and few elements within the region are aiding these terrorists. “However, the vast majority of the population remains against these actions,” he said

Asked about targeted attacks in the Union Territory, the J&K police chief said “About 90 percent of the root and origin of the problem is outside”.



ADVERTISEMENT

“A person sitting outside, not from Jammu and Kashmir, a Pakistani comes here somehow whether by infiltrating or digging up tunnels, and then fights us. It is a challenge. Though their numbers are now less, this is a challenge.



“The cross-border infiltration is a challenge in Poonch-Rajouri and to some extent here as well. We will be able to control it when the atmosphere improves gradually and we are hopeful that the people themselves will hand them over to us,” he said.



It was the DGP’s first Public Grievances Redressal Programme in south Kashmir. He has addressed such programs in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Srinagar, apart from the Jammu region.

A large number of people turned up for the program with different kinds of grievances like robbery, domestic violence, and land disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he said Jammu and Kashmir Police are very serious in their commitment to addressing the wide range of concerns and problems of citizens related to police services.

Today’s grievances redressal program marked the second such event held outside the stationed headquarters of Jammu/Srinagar, further demonstrating the DGP’s commitment to addressing public concerns and bolstering a stronger bond between the police and the Public. This program also evoked a huge response.

DGP welcomed all those present at the public grievance redressal program. He expressed his happiness in meeting the people once again, with the primary objective of understanding their issues and grievances about police services. This includes complaints, investigations, and other aspects of police services.

The DGP assured a timely response and redressal to each grievance raised and further emphasized that the program is solely meant to address public concerns related to police services. It is not for recruitment purposes or general transfers, he added.

The program was attended by more than 500 individuals, including men, women, and the elderly, who came forth to share their grievances and concerns. The DGP J&K listened attentively to people. On-the-spot directions were issued in several cases, ensuring prompt redressal of the concerns raised by the attendees.

Before the grievances redressal program, the DGP J&K laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Memorial.

IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi, DIG, South Kashmir Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (Training and Policy) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.