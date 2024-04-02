Security shouldn’t be ‘status symbol: DGP on AFSPA rollback

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Monday said security shouldn’t be a status symbol in the UT but a need basis affair as the force was working on a plan to ensure individual security is done away with.

“In Europe, the police chief moves around with just two guards. There is a different security system and atmosphere all around as they have secured the areas. We have not reached that stage yet….,” DGP Swain told reporters in reply to a query that the Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that the Centre was considering revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and troop-reduction in J&K. The J&K police chief, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that police is working on a plan to create an atmosphere where security shouldn’t be treated as “a status symbol but a need-based affair.” The DGP Swain was speaking to reporters at the Police Training School Kathua district of Jammu.

He said as far as the reduction in security resources is concerned that is because of a change in the situation. “There is another aspect which is to give security to people and professionally protect persons,” DGP said. “We are trying to get connected to the people and other stakeholders that the police force is for them. We are trying to create an atmosphere where we will ensure that through technology, and other means give a proper security while cutting the size of persons entrusted to protect people.”

He said that police were working on a plan where securing homes and individuals would no longer be an issue.