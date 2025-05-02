Secretary DLSA Ganderbal chairs meeting of LADCs

GANDERBAL, MAY 02: The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, today chaired a meeting of Legal Aid Defense Counsels in his office chamber.

The meeting was attended by all Legal Aid Defense Counsels (LADCs) and aimed to discuss strategies for improvement and provision of qualitative and competent legal services in criminal matters to all eligible persons and strategies for legal research & implementation of calendar of activities.

During the meeting, the Secretary emphasized the importance of managing and implementing the legal aid system in a professional manner in criminal trials. He stressed upon the Legal Aid Defense Counsels to ensure that the legal aid services are delivered in an efficient and effective manner, upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

The meeting provided a platform for the Legal Aid Defense Counsels to discuss challenges and share best practices in providing legal aid services to the marginalized sections of society and conduct a legal research for effective implementation of schemes devised by NALSA.

The Secretary’s guidance and directions are expected to further strengthen the legal aid system in the district, ensuring that justice is accessible to all.