Srinagar, Dec 04: Implement and Popularize PM Vishwakarma Scheme to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools so that they take advantage of the comprehensive scheme, which is one of the stepping stones in realising the all important milestone of Honourable Prime Minister’s Vision to see India as a developed country by 2047.

This was stated by Secretary DFS, MoF (GoI), Dr Vivek Joshi while chairing the 12th Meeting of J&K UTLBC at SKICC, Srinagar here. The meeting reviewed the performance of banks in delivery of credit under various schemes during the half year ended September 2023 and a special focus was given to the implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme in J&K.

MD & CEO J&K Bank- Convenor J&K UTLBC- Baldev Prakash, Principal Secretary, Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Regional Director, RBI Kamal P. Patnaik, Chief General Manager NABARD Bhallamudi Sridhar, General Manager, RBI Sandeep Mittal, representatives of MSME, MSDE and MEITY, Commissioner Secretaries to Government, and other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD, Banks, Departmental Heads of J&K Government, insurance companies and Lead District Managers were present on the occasion.

Dr Vivek Joshi said, “I am here to impress upon you all that PM Vishwakarma is an ambitious programme of the Union Government. With its primary focus on quality, the scheme has been devised in such a way that it could well serve as a template for all upcoming schemes of the Central and State Governments.”

“Targets set for this scheme are very much achievable and J&K has potential to take this scheme forward. Bankers and line departments have a huge role to play to ensure that all the eligible Vishwakarmas avail benefits under the scheme and contribute to their self-sufficiency, improved productivity besides the Nation’s self-reliance,” he added.

Pointing to the gaps in the storage capacity and apple production in J&K, Dr Vivek Joshi directed the Banks to extend credit linkage to all the CA Stores through pledge financing against Electronically Negotiable Warehouse Receipt (ENWR).

He further said, “While the apple growers need to be made aware about all the Central and State Government Schemes with outcome-oriented approach, there is a need to replace old and low-productivity orchards with high density plantation, which requires investment and gestation period of 4-5 years”, he stated

“I also urge UTLBC and Lead District managers to keep monitoring the progress under various flagship schemes being implemented through banks. All bankers should whole heartedly commit themselves to achieve saturation of all eligible persons under social security schemes”, he further said.

Earlier, Additional Secretary (Ministry of MSME) Dr Rajneesh gave an exhaustive presentation on the coverage, benefits and processes involved in availing the finance under PM Vishwakarma scheme. With around 19,000 applications received across the UT, he stated that aspiring artisans and crafts people are actively participating to reap benefits of the scheme. “This is where the Panchayat Raj Department and Banks have a crucial role to play”, he said. He also stressed for 100% on-boarding of Gram Panchayat Pradhans on PM Vishwakarma portal and immediate completion of 1st and 2nd stage verification.”

“Pitching for Aadhar enabled payments by March 2024, Principal Secretary Finance urged the Government departments and banks to utilise digital platforms of Government of India for 100% KCC saturation. “The focus need to shift from digitally-enabled to digitally active accounts.”

“Developed Mind-set and Developed Skill-set are pre-requisites for becoming a developed Nation. And that is where this PM Vishwakarma assumes great importance and needs to be implemented with diligence and sufficiency”, said Regional Director, RBI, Kamal P. Patnaik

In his welcome address, Convenor UTLBC MD & CEO Baldev Prakash hailed DFS Secretary’s painstaking concerns in implementation of Government schemes across the country. He also appreciated the policy making efforts of DFS in orchestrating India’s successful journey towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He also expressed gratitude to recently retired J&K Chief Secretary Dr AK Mehta for his contribution as administrative head of the UT in ensuring successful implementation of various government schemes in J&K. He also reiterated that Banks would continue to provide all possible support to the UT government in employment generation, poverty alleviation and taking the government initiatives to the last mile of the UT.

Earlier General Manager J&K Bank, Syed Rais Maqbool while making presentation on the financial achievements of various banks in different sectors during the first half year ended September 2023 informed that banks in J&K have achieved 75% of the Annual Target under ACP by disbursing credit of Rs.38,909 Crore to 12,19,877 beneficiaries which included Rs.21,796 Crore disbursed to 6,87,338 beneficiaries under Priority Sector and Rs.17,113 Crore to 5, 32, 539 beneficiaries under Non-Priority Sector.

It was also informed that banks have sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs.1,214 Crore to 25,875 beneficiaries under major employment generation schemes during the period.

The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Sudhir Gupta Executive Director J&K Bank who thanked the Secretary DFS for his invaluable insights saying, “I believe, these insights will benefit not only the bankers present here but people at large.”

