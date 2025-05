Srinagar, May 8: In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions in several parts of Kashmir on May 9 and 10 as a safety precaution.

According to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), all government and private schools in Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division Gurez, and areas near Srinagar and Awantipora airports will remain closed for two days to ensure the safety of students and staff.