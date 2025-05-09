Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Across J&K Till May 12, Decision on Reopening to Be Taken on Monday

Srinagar: All educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until Monday, May 12, officials sources said on Friday. The decision comes amid heightened tensions and security concerns in the region.

Authorities said a review will be conducted on Monday to determine whether schools and colleges can safely reopen. “The situation is being closely monitored, and a decision regarding the resumption of classes will be taken on May 12,” an official source said.

Students and parents have been advised to remain in touch with school administrations and follow updates through official government channels.