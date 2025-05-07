Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed Tomorrow in Five Jammu Districts: Div Com Jammu

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Wednesday said that all educational institutions in five districts of Jammu division will remain closed on May 8.

A directive issued by the Divisional Commissioner, stated: “In view of the prevailing situation, all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed tomorrow also.”

The decision comes in the wake of heightened security concerns and precautionary measures being taken in the region following recent cross-border incidents and ongoing security operations.