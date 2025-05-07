Schools Closed Near Srinagar Airport, Parts of J&K; KU, CU Exams Postponed

Authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions near Srinagar Airport and across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir due to the prevailing situation.

Schools in areas surrounding Srinagar Airport, along with those in Baramulla, Kupwara, and the Gurez belt of Bandipora, have been shut on the orders of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In Jammu region, similar directives have been issued for the closure of schools in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir and Cluster University Srinagar have postponed all examinations scheduled for today, assuring students that fresh dates will be notified separately.