Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Wednesday said scammers who cheated people for money-doubling won’t be spared unpunished.

Speaking to reporters here in Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said police and other security agencies have taken strong cognizance of money-doubling issue and the matter is under investigation.

He said those did fraud with people will be taken to task and won’t go unpunished.

He however expressed surprise how people fell into the trap of scammers. “Today we all know online frauds and scams have taken a new pace. Earlier people were visiting offices physically and there were less chances of deception but today you can be an easy victim of online fraud. So people should verify details first to whom they are going to deal with,” Div Com Kashmir said.

He assured that scammed whosoever be won’t go unpunished and law will take its own course. (KNS)

