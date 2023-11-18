Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the rising threat of deepfakes, highlighting it as a significant concern for India’s stability. Speaking at BJP’s Diwali Milan event in Delhi, he stressed the need for media to educate the public about the dangers posed by deepfakes. Modi emphasized the vigilance required from both citizens and media in combatting the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating misleading content.

The Prime Minister’s remarks follow an in-depth analysis by India Today on the perilous impact of deepfakes, particularly in the ongoing assembly elections. These deceptive videos pose serious challenges to the authenticity of democracy, blurring the lines between fabricated and genuine content. The investigation highlighted the potential threats of manipulated images, fabricated videos, and altered voiceovers targeting political figures.

Modi referred to a viral deepfake video depicting him participating in Garba, which India Today’s fact-check team verified. He confirmed that the video, though convincing, actually featured his doppelgänger, actor Vikas Mahante, and not himself. Additionally, Mahante’s Instagram story revealed he was present at a ‘Diwali Mela’ in London, sharing the same Garba stage and attire as seen in the deepfake.

The emergence of deepfakes has affected various celebrities, including actors like Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, who have recently been targeted by such deceptive content.