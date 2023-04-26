A video of a Saudi woman soldier cradling a young boy has gone viral on social media.

فيديو | إحدى منسوبات وزارة الدفاع تحتضن طفلا لحظة وصوله إلى جدة ضمن عملية الإجلاء السعودية من السودان#المملكة_تجلي_العالقين_بالسودان#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Nv9gahxhLK — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 24, 2023

The woman soldier has won accolades from many social media users who hailed that this picture represents the sublime values of humanity and compassion. One Twitterati commented: “How did this Saudi soldier embrace this child with tenderness and compassion, as if she was his mother?

The picture showed that the woman soldier from the Ministry of Defence cradling the boy while she disembarks from a ship at Jeddah Islamic Port carrying nearly 200 Saudis and other nationals evacuated from the war-torn Sudan on Monday.

The Saudi Navy ship HMS Yanbu carried 199 people, including nationals of more than a dozen countries, who were evacuated from Sudan as part of the ongoing major evacuation drive following the conflict that broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia had evacuated 356 people belonging to 26 nationalities from Sudan since the beginning of the conflict. It also stated that 10 Saudi citizens and 189 nationals of Arab and foreign countries were evacuated on board the Saudi ship that docked in Jeddah on Monday.