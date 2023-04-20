Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called on Muslims to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Thursday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday called on whoever sights the crescent moon with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims.

The UAE authorities issued a similar call to see the moon on Thursday evening.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1444 H, which corresponds to April 20, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE committee asked whoever monitors the crescent to contact the authorities at +97126921166 and go to the nearest court to register the testimony.

This call came after the International Astronomy Center confirmed on Sunday that seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic worlds, and therefore Saturday, April 22 is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.