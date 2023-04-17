Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will renovate the 100-year-old Al-Qalaa mosque in the town of Hanakiya, about 102 km northeast of Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The historic Madinah-style mosque renovation will increase its area from 181.75 square meters to 263.55 square meters with a capacity to accommodate 171 worshippers.

The project will use natural materials of mud and local woods to rebuild the mosque in its old form and maintain the construction techniques that distinguish it in its ability to adapt to the local environment and the hot desert climate.

Al-Qalaa Mosque is one of 30 mosques that Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s project will work to restore in its second phase in all thirteen regions of the Kingdom, including six mosques in Riyadh, five mosques in Makkah, four mosques in Madinah, three in Asir, two in each of the Eastern Region, Al-Jouf, and Jazan, and one mosque in each of the Northern Borders Region, Tabuk, Al-Baha, Najran, Hail, and Al-Qassim