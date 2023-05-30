Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has cautioned pilgrims about suspicious websites promoting fake Haj campaigns.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that reservations for the performance of Haj rituals are made only through approved platforms.

“Reservations to perform Hajj are only made through the approved platforms, so do not respond to fake Hajj campaigns.#Proclaim_to_the_People#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/hLSyW87KKO, “ Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.