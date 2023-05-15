Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is all set to welcome pilgrims for Haj.

Authorities in the Saudi city of Makkah reviewed plans and preparations for the Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Central Haj Committee met in Makkah and discussed the projects implemented in the holy sites to receive the expected large numbers of pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom to perform Haj this year.

The meeting, chaired by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan, touched upon the readiness of the facilities and facilities set up in the holy places to serve the pilgrims.

It is worth noting that more than 4,000 housing permits have been issued so far, and more than 19,000 buses have been prepared.

This year, authorities emphasized that pilgrims who want to perform Haj must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last month, Ministry of Haj and Umrah said the vaccination deadline was 10 days before the start of the Haj season, and that pilgrims must have all three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to obtain the Haj permit.

Vaccinations against seasonal influenza and meningococcal meningitis have also been included by the ministry. Other vaccinations required for those coming from outside Saudi Arabia include yellow fever and polio.

On January 10, Kingdom announced that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Haj after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priority is given to those who have not performed Haj before.

The Kingdom expects to receive two million pilgrims during this season.

The number of pilgrims during the 2022 season reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the Kingdom, while the 2021 season was limited to 60,000, compared to only 10,000 in 2020.