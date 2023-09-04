Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned carrying luggage inside Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah issued guidelines for safeguarding luggage to ensure a safe and organized visit to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry said small bags are banned inside the prayer areas of the mosque in Madinah, but can be kept in lockers available outside its premises.

At the same time, the ministry added, large items may not be allowed inside the mosque or in its courtyards. Nor can they be kept in external lockers.

“Thank you for your diligence and dedication in following the instructions regarding baggage storage when visiting the Prophet’s Mosque. We appreciate your awareness and commitment to ensuring a safe and organized visit.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts,” Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted.

After performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque, the holiest Islamic site in Makkah, many pilgrims flock to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslim pilgrims to fly into the country during the current season to perform Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.