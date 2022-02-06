Saudi Arabia has announced new travel restrictions that will come into force from February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajab 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must produce a negative PCR result obtained 48 hours before their departure, regardless of their immunization status.

The ministry said the new restrictions were introduced in line with constant follow-up to the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and as part of the measures being taken by the Kingdom to counter the spread of Covid 19 and preserve public health.

It said citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom must take the booster dose of the vaccine in case they have completed three months after receiving the second dose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children under 16 years of age or groups excluded as indicated in the Tawakkalna app have been exempted from the requirement.