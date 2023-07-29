Riyadh: Saudi Arabian has appointed the first woman as director general of education in the Jeddah governorate.

Manal bint Mubarak Al Luhaibi made history as she became the first to hold a leadership position in the education field.

Al Luhaibi expressed her appreciation for the opportunity her new job has given her to contribute to the development of education in the Kingdom.

Al Luhaibi, who holds a university degree in Sharia science, has previously served in various positions.

She has worked as a Sharia science teacher, education supervisor, head of the Sharia science department, school development department supervisor, director of the education office in Jeddah, director of the education inspection department, and assistant director general of education affairs.

During her career, she has presented working papers at various educational conferences and forums.

She has also attended various international and domestic training and development courses.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.