SRINAGAR, JULY 29: Saubhagya scheme has successfully provided last mile electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas of J&K besides providing Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) based standalone system for un-electrified households in remote and inaccessible villages/habitations across Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Power Department Development proactively worked hard in ensuring electrification in every village which is visible from the fact that almost 3,57,405 households have been electrified in the whole UT to date.

Despite facing many natural barriers like hilly terrains and the difficult topography of the region, the J&K government fulfilled the dream of inhabitants living in these places to see the light of the bulb. For the first time after independence, Saddal village of Udhampur district and the Ganouri-Tanta village of Doda district saw the light of an electric bulb ending decades of darkness in the lives of villagers.

Similarly, villagers in far-flung and hilly border areas of the Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri are experiencing a big transformation in their lives after receiving electricity under the government’s Saubhagya scheme. This area was deprived of power supply for the last seven decades. “We are grateful to the government for launching ambitious schemes like Saubhgya which has made our lives comfortable and convenient in incredible ways. Earlier, our children could not study due to a lack of electricity. We had to go to another village to get our mobile phones charged,” said Abdul Hamid, a resident of the area.

Similarly, residents of Tanchmaidan and Pulwama are all praised for the Saubhagya scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it has provided them with a regular electricity supply.

J&K has undertaken a large-scale capacity augmentation program in the power sector resulting in a huge leap in power transmission and distribution capacity.

Residents of Jabri village also expressed gratitude to Government for creating electric infrastructure and improving the services in the remotest areas of J&K.

Besides, mobile apps like ‘Gram Jyoti Doot’, and ‘Urja Vistaar’ have been devised for the fast-track release of power connections. ‘Saubhagya Rath’ in all districts, is being lauded as an innovative practice by the Power Ministry.

Recently, the Batdalow area of Khrew village of Pampore Tehsil in South Kashmir’s Pulwama got electricity for the first time.

The residents of the area were jubilant after seeing the electric lamps of their houses glowing for the first time.

A student of the village, Showket Ahmed said that they can now read comfortably without any problem. “Earlier, due to the absence of electricity, we had to read lighting oil lamps, which used to make the task more tedious,” he said.